KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,687,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,118 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp comprises about 1.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.29% of KeyCorp worth $43,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693,488 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 65.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after buying an additional 5,406,238 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 211.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after buying an additional 2,223,588 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $27,775,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

