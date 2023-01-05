Keybank National Association OH Sells 87,759 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,759 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $117,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,174 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,280 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after buying an additional 741,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,100,492. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

