Keybank National Association OH Sells 14,436 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,436 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.64% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $40,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.86. The company had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,077. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average of $68.56. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

