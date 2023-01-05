Keybank National Association OH Has $43.20 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $43,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 122,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $95.21. The company had a trading volume of 40,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,588. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

