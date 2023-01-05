Keybank National Association OH Grows Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 276.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,085 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.61% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $58,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.87. 2,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,507. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.54. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $278.95.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

