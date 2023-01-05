Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,327,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,575 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric accounts for about 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned about 2.29% of Lincoln Electric worth $166,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.70. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,852. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.94. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $150.68.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,431 shares of company stock worth $4,902,783. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

