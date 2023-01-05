Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,777 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $36,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,452 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $325,088,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,315,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,364,000 after buying an additional 384,037 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,613 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $71.54. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

