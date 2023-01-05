Keybank National Association OH Buys 26,275 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,275 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.16% of Amphenol worth $65,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,887 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,128,000 after acquiring an additional 864,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,278,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,333,000 after purchasing an additional 864,088 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,685. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $87.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.55.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.