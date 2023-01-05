Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,633,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,266 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises about 0.7% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $380,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,065,376.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,073,834 shares in the company, valued at $154,805,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 422,300 shares of company stock valued at $16,159,259 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

