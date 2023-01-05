Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.13

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and traded as high as $7.32. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 613 shares.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $58.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.