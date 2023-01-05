Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.13

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and traded as high as $7.32. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 613 shares.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $58.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.33.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
