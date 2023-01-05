Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Short Interest Update

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 182,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kadant by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kadant Trading Down 0.5 %
Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $224.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.42 million. Kadant had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kadant Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
