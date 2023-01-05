JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.22% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JSCP opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.96. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $49.73.

