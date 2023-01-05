JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating) were down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 451.05 ($5.43) and last traded at GBX 455.50 ($5.49). Approximately 149,229 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 142,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461 ($5.55).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 469.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 461.11. The stock has a market cap of £701.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -0.05%.

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

