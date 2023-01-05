JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.42 (LON:JCGI)

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.11) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 363 ($4.37). 598,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,995. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 316.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 343.38. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 239.50 ($2.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 489.50 ($5.90). The company has a market cap of £302.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.58.

Read More

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

