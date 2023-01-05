JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) to Neutral

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.52% from the stock’s previous close.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $402.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $111.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.89 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $93,000. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

