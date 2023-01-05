JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €62.10 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.77) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($68.09) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

Shares of SHL opened at €47.71 ($50.76) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €48.78 and a 200 day moving average of €47.86. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €40.32 ($42.89) and a twelve month high of €67.44 ($71.74).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

