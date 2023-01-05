JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Price Target to €6.90

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.80 ($7.23) to €6.90 ($7.34) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Telekom Austria from €7.20 ($7.66) to €7.30 ($7.77) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Telekom Austria Stock Performance

Shares of TKAGY remained flat at $12.44 during midday trading on Thursday. Telekom Austria has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria ( OTCMKTS:TKAGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

