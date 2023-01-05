JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Price Target to €4.40

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.40 ($4.68) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.83) to €3.50 ($3.72) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.00 ($3.19) to €3.20 ($3.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.55 ($3.78) to €3.20 ($3.40) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of KKPNY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.09. 590,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,245. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

