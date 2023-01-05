Joystick Trading 41.7% Lower Over Last Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $59.61 million and $98,150.38 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001724 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.3012103 USD and is down -18.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $88,652.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

