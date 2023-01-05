John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE HTD opened at $23.61 on Thursday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

