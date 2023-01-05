John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $14.75 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
