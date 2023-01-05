John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $14.75 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.