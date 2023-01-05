JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $123.39

Shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.39 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 119.66 ($1.44). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 120.60 ($1.45), with a volume of 770,947 shares trading hands.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 123.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.61. The stock has a market cap of £788.39 million and a PE ratio of 344.00.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.78. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

