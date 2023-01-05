Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€19.00” Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.70) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($20.21) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) price objective on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.89) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of ENI opened at €13.50 ($14.36) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.28. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €10.45 ($11.11) and a fifty-two week high of €14.80 ($15.75). The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion and a PE ratio of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

