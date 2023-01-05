JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.09% of JD.com worth $62,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in JD.com by 35.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 643,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after acquiring an additional 167,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in JD.com by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

NASDAQ JD opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

