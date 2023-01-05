Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,574,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,577 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $77,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.35. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,193. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13.

