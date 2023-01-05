James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 840 ($10.12) and last traded at GBX 870 ($10.48). Approximately 514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 885 ($10.66).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
James Cropper Stock Down 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 891.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 961.23. The firm has a market cap of £83.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,214.29.
James Cropper Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper sold 32,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 910 ($10.96), for a total value of £299,999.70 ($361,445.42).
About James Cropper
James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and moulded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures nonwovens material used in zero solutions, aerospace and defense, fire protection, construction, and transportation.
Recommended Stories
- Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.