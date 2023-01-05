James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 840 ($10.12) and last traded at GBX 870 ($10.48). Approximately 514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 885 ($10.66).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 891.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 961.23. The firm has a market cap of £83.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,214.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. James Cropper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

In other news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper sold 32,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 910 ($10.96), for a total value of £299,999.70 ($361,445.42).

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and moulded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures nonwovens material used in zero solutions, aerospace and defense, fire protection, construction, and transportation.

