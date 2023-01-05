Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) and Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Critical Review

Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Rating) and Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Jade Art Group has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Technical Consultants has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jade Art Group and Atlas Technical Consultants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlas Technical Consultants $538.80 million 0.41 -$16.49 million ($0.33) -17.12

Analyst Ratings

Jade Art Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlas Technical Consultants.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jade Art Group and Atlas Technical Consultants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Technical Consultants 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atlas Technical Consultants has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.19%. Given Atlas Technical Consultants’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Technical Consultants is more favorable than Jade Art Group.

Profitability

This table compares Jade Art Group and Atlas Technical Consultants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A Atlas Technical Consultants -1.81% -12.00% 3.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.1% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlas Technical Consultants beats Jade Art Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jade Art Group

Jade Art Group Inc., through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry. Jade Art Group Inc. is based in Yingtan, China.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. It offers testing, inspection, and certification services, such as construction materials testing; non-destructive testing and evaluations, materials testing and inspection, laboratory, and geophysics; construction quality assurance; owner verification and inspection; forensic and structural investigations; and materials laboratory services. The company also provides environmental services, including environmental permitting, compliance assistance, and auditing and compliance management system implementation; air quality; water, hazardous material permitting, and registration; underground storage tank management; leak detection and repair program management; water resource management; industrial hygiene and building science; and disaster response and recovery. In addition, it offers engineering and design services comprising civil site, transportation, and geotechnical engineering; hydrogeology; water/wastewater; solid waste/landfill; land acquisition; subsurface utility engineering; surveying and mapping; and geographic information system asset inventory and assessments. Further, the company offers program management/construction management/quality management services consisting of programmatic planning and phasing; contract document preparation; bid evaluation and award analysis; alternative/value engineering; project estimating and scheduling; project cost/schedule control; contract administration; project management; community relations/affairs; asset management; construction management; quality management and assurance; and construction engineering and inspection. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

