Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Short Interest Update

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,900 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 525,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 336,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Isoray Stock Performance
Shares of Isoray stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.25. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.45.
Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter. Isoray had a negative net margin of 91.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. Research analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Isoray by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,914,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Isoray by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 775,354 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Isoray by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares during the period. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Isoray
Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
