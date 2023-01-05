Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Short Interest Update

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,900 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 525,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 336,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Isoray Stock Performance

Shares of Isoray stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.25. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter. Isoray had a negative net margin of 91.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. Research analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Isoray news, CEO Lori A. Woods bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,992.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 185,404 shares of company stock valued at $66,454. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Isoray by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,914,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Isoray by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 775,354 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Isoray by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares during the period. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

