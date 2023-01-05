iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,212,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,056,000 after buying an additional 259,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,422,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 483,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period.

IYF opened at $76.57 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $91.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.08.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

