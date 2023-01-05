iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 882.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 893,091 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cwm LLC owned 0.15% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $86,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $94.86. 81,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,459. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.22.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.