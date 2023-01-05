iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $10,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.42. 6,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,336. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.42. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

