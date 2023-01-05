iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $14,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 28,625 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.61 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.