iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 110,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 102,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.2% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $147.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

