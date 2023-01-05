iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $241.81. 22,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,145. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.74.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

