iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.9% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $67.58 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

