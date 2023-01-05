iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $23,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,507. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.25 and its 200 day moving average is $225.54. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $278.95.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

