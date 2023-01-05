iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heron Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $213.44 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $294.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.86.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.