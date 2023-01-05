iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWF opened at $213.37 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $303.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

