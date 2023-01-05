iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 262.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.14.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

