iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Raised by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 114.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,919,000 after buying an additional 121,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,453 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,215,000 after purchasing an additional 142,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,160,000 after purchasing an additional 148,164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $114.56 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.83.

