iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,616 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 9.51% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $36,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Performance

SDG stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,663. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a one year low of $68.51 and a one year high of $90.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.90.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

