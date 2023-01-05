iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Cwm LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,771,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,070 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $222,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,261,518 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.