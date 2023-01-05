iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Shares Up 0.5%

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.78 and last traded at $126.58. 9,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 35,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.98.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.58.

Get iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,087,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,828.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 110.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $122,000.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

