iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,493 shares during the quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20.

