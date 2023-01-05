iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Trading Up 2.2%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.23 and last traded at $29.18. Approximately 103,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 93,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEZU. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 494.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,679 shares in the last quarter.

