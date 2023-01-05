iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Shares Up 0.6%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.83 and last traded at $82.83. 570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.36.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

