iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,335 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.35% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $41,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440,188 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,488,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,056,000 after buying an additional 94,792 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,126,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,244,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,837,000 after buying an additional 593,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,885. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $128.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

