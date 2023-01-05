IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.14% of IQVIA worth $46,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,868,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,510,000 after buying an additional 362,541 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 788,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,380,000 after buying an additional 348,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,908,173,000 after buying an additional 257,795 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.13.

NYSE IQV opened at $207.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.78. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $269.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

