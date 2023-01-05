IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 1,726 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $121.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $190.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $167.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $127.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

