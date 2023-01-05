IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Raises Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,873,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,560 shares of company stock worth $2,829,478 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $111.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.05. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.74 and a 12-month high of $290.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Zscaler to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.46.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.